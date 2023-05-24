Mexican Journalist Ramirez is Shot to Death in Puebla

In 2022, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) described Mexico as the most dangerous "country at peace" for journalistic work.

On Tuesday, 69-year-old journalist Marco Aurelio Ramirez was shot dead in the city of Tehuacan, in the state of Puebla.

At 1:30 p.m. local time, several armed men shot at Ramirez as he was driving after leaving his home. As a result of this attack, his car crashed near the town of Agua Blanca.

"Ramirez was a journalist for almost 3 decades and worked in media such as Periodico Central. In 2018 he worked at the Tehuacan Mayor's Office and recently practiced as a lawyer," the NGO Article 19 recalled and demanded that the Puebla Prosecutor's Office investigate his murder through the protocol used in cases of crimes against freedom of expression

With the murder of Ramirez, the number of Mexican journalists who have lost their lives so far this year rises to three. On May 11, Gerardo Torres, who was a correspondent for Reuters and TV Azteca, was also shot to death in Acapulco, in the state of Guerrero.

Today at noon — In April 2012, yet another Mexican journalist was found dead. The message became clear: No journalist in Mexico is safe. @kathycorcoran troubled by the conclusion the police came to about the murder, elected to do her own investigationhttps://t.co/spRhTWSjsX — TPR: The Source (@TPRSource) May 2, 2023

Ongoing investigations, however, still do not confirm the link between the murder of Torres and his journalistic work.

Earlier, on February 12, journalist Abisai Perez Romero, who was also a well-known human rights activist and environmentalist, was assassinated in Tula, in the state of Hidalgo.

In 2022, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) described Mexico as the most dangerous "country at peace" for journalistic work because it concentrated 20 percent of the murders of journalists in the world.

The situation, however, is even more dramatic when the historical trend is appreciated. Article 19 maintains that 157 journalists have been assassinated in Mexico since 2000.

