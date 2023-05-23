Mexican Government Reinforces Security in Baja California

On Saturday, ten people were killed and nine others injured in an armed attack targeting a group of amateur rally drivers.

On Monday, the Mexican Army and the National Guard sent 500 agents to Tijuana to reinforce security in this border city, which has become the most violent area in the state of Baja California.

Previously, on Saturday afternoon, armed men attacked people who were participating in the fifth edition of the "Cachanillazo", a racing event with off-road vehicles.

Baja California Attorney General Ivan Carpio confirmed that the attack involved two antagonistic criminal groups, the Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG) and the Arellano Felix cartel (CAF).

"Ten people were killed and nine others injured in an armed attack targeting amateur rally drivers," local media reported, adding that the armed men got out of a vehicle and opened fire at the car race participants who were parked on the side of a highway in Ensenada.

Llegan 500 elementos de la Guardia Nacional a Tijuana. Se supone que para reforzar el combate al crimen. pic.twitter.com/K1hYaz13pP — Alfredo Alvarez (@AlfredoAlvarezz) May 22, 2023

The tweet reads, "500 members of the National Guard arrive in Tijuana. They are expected to reinforce the fight against crime."

Despite the reinforcement of security in Baja California's most conflictive areas, citizens are concerned about the effectiveness of the ongoing anti-crime actions.

"Given the unstoppable violence we are experiencing, it is time to accept that the security strategy is not working," said Roberto Quijano Sosa, president of the Baja California State Citizen Council.

"Living in fear of being the next victim is not an option. We demand true and effective coordination from our authorities... we require a real decrease in the crime rate and zero impunity for violent acts," he added.