Peruvian Congress Declares Mexican President Persona Non Grata

On Thursday, the Peruvian Congress declared Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) "persona non grata" due to his statements on internal affairs. The decision was taken with 65 votes in favor, 40 against, and 2 abstentions.

In supporting the motion, Maria del Carmen Alva, the chair of the Foreign Relations Commission, argued that AMLO's statements constitute a "violation of the non-interference principle" in other countries' internal affairs.

This right-wing legislator also said that the "persona non grata" declaration will not affect relations between Peru and Mexico.

"The only thing that is happening here is that the Mexican president is not recognizing our president... But trade and bilateral relations will never be affected," Alva said in response to criticism from leftist parliamentarians.

As they valiantly defend "democracy" in Ukraine, the US and Europe also back the right-wing coup regime in Peru that is responding to protests with police violence. It is not democracy, but natural resources that the imperialists prize. #PeruResiste https://t.co/IcxHVqDflX — Erik Schreiber (@ErikSchreiber5) February 5, 2023

On Monday, the Foreign Relations Commission approved the motion to reject the Mexican president's statements and urged the Foreign Ministry not to allow AMLO to enter Peruvian territory.

Last week, AMLO branded Peruvian President Dina Boluarte a "usurper," emphasizing that she should hand over the presidency to Pedro Castillo, who won that position through elections. Since Dec. 7, 2022, however, this leftist leader remains in prison.

AMLO also said that he will not hand over the Pacific Alliance's temporary presidency to Peru because Boluarte "is not legally or legitimately the president of Peru."

On Tuesday, upon learning what Peruvian lawmakers wanted to aprove, the Mexican president said he was proud to be declared "persona non grata."