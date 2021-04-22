Mexico and China Sign Cooperation Agreement to Fight COVID-19

Mexico's Secretariat of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Thursday that Mexico and China signed a medical cooperation agreement through the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk (COFEPRIS) and the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

The Secretariat explained in a press release that the agreement would expedite the oversight and approval processes for vaccines, medicines, and medical devices coming from both countries.

Both countries' regulatory agencies virtually welcomed the agreement signed at an event in which COFEPRIS federal commissioner Alejandro Svarch and Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights at the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs, Martha Delgado Peralta, were present.

��Arriban a ����, desde ����, 730 mil dosis del antígeno de CanSino que será utilizado para que en la planta de Drugmex, en Querétaro, se formulen y envasen vacunas contra #COVID19 listas para aplicarse. pic.twitter.com/VzMpPMw8Ma — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) April 22, 2021

"730,000 doses of CanSino antigen arrive in Mexico from China, which will be used in the Drugmex plant in Querétaro to formulate and package vaccines against #COVID19 ready to be applied."

In attendance at the event were NMPA commissioner Jiao Hong and Chinese Ambassador to Mexico Mr. Zhu Qingqiao.

The bilateral agreement stipulates that both agencies will consider the medical registration information issued by their counterpart as a go-to reference, always following and being informed by applicable national legislation.