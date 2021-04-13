Mexico Announces Clinical Trial of its Patria Vaccine Candidate

The general director of Conacyt Mexico, María Elena Álvarez-Buylla Roces, explained that Mexican scientists and scientists from other countries are participating in the vaccine candidate's research.

The Mexican vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is expected to be ready by the end of 2021.

The general director of Mexico's National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt), María Elena Álvarez-Buylla Roces, informed this Tuesday that in a few days, the Phase 1 clinical trial of a national vaccine candidate against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, called Patria, will begin in that country.

During the morning press conference offered by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador from the National Palace, the official explained that the product was effectively tested on animals and expected to provide high safety.

She added that at this moment, between 90 and 100 volunteers are being selected to start the clinical trial in Mexico City. He detailed that the vaccine batches for this step have already been produced.

She reminded that the members of this sample must be healthy adults and comply with other requirements established by the Federal Commission for Protection against Risks (Cofepris).

He specified that in April and May, the results of the Phase 1 study would be analyzed; between June and July, other results will be explored, and later on, Phase 3 of the clinical trial will follow.

Álvarez-Buylla Roces said that the vaccine is expected to be ready by the end of 2021 when it would be submitted for consideration by the health authorities for authorization of its emergency use.

She added that, if successful, the vaccine candidate would generate substantial savings in the cost of purchasing immunizers against COVID-19 abroad.

The expert also informed that the research involves scientists from Mexico and other countries. Also, it is carried out in coordination with the public, health, and academic sectors, with a private laboratory (Avimex).

Regarding the name of the vaccine, President López Obrador reminded us that the homeland is everything. The name of the product evokes the importance of national independence and promotes the development and sovereign productions.

AMLO pointed out that Conacyt has oriented all its research to the basics, to applied research, and from this projection were born prototypes of ventilators to attend seriously ill patients and now the vaccine candidate.