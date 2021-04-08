AMLO Thanks Cuba For Helping Mexico To Fight COVID-19

Three hundred Cuban doctors, who are already returning to their country, arrived in Mexico when this country was on the verge of a healthcare system collapse.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on Thursday thanked Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel for sending 300 doctors to Mexico to fight the second wave of COVID-19 contagions in early 2021.

"Mexico will never forget Diaz-Canel's solidarity gesture. The Cuban doctors arrived at the moment we needed them the most," AMLO recalled.

The Cuban health professionals arrived in Mexico City "when we were about to inaugurate a hospital with around 200 beds, but we didn't have medical personnel who could assist the patients," the President said.

That center used to belong to Mexico's Social Security Institute (IMSS) and it was turned into a hospital as part of the government's efforts to set up healthcare facilities for COVID-19 patients.

COVID 19 update : 7th April 2021



By today 8pm, USA was on top of the Corona Virus graph with 31,577,236 cases arising from +16,798 new cases , India with +124,936, Iran with +20,954 new cases.



New Deaths

India +677

Poland +638

Italy +627

Mexico +603 pic.twitter.com/jxvCugKt1Z — Mawangwa Ibrahim (@mawangwa) April 7, 2021