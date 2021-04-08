    • Live
AMLO Thanks Cuba For Helping Mexico To Fight COVID-19

    Doctors wave a Cuban flag in Havana, Cuba, January 22, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @cubadebatecu

Published 8 April 2021
Three hundred Cuban doctors, who are already returning to their country, arrived in Mexico when this country was on the verge of a healthcare system collapse.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on Thursday thanked Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel for sending 300 doctors to Mexico to fight the second wave of COVID-19 contagions in early 2021.

"Mexico will never forget Diaz-Canel's solidarity gesture. The Cuban doctors arrived at the moment we needed them the most," AMLO recalled.

The Cuban health professionals arrived in Mexico City "when we were about to inaugurate a hospital with around 200 beds, but we didn't have medical personnel who could assist the patients," the President said.

That center used to belong to Mexico's Social Security Institute (IMSS) and it was turned into a hospital as part of the government's efforts to set up healthcare facilities for COVID-19 patients.

"The doctors, who are now returning to their country, came willing to use their expertise to cure our ill people. We would have had many more COVID-19 victims without their help," AMLO added.

In January, intensive care unit (ICU) beds recorded a 95 percent of occupancy rate in Mexico City. "Today, that figure decreased to 18 percent," AMLO added.

In the last 24 hours, Mexico registered 5,499 new cases, bringing to over 2 million the number of infections since March 2020.

