Russia, China, Cuba and Mexico Reject US Human Rights Report

Issues such as police violence, racism, and violent crime within the United States were not the report's subject on Tuesday.

Several nations coincided in highlighting the U.S.'s lack of authority to evaluate the issue of human rights.

The governments of Russia, China, Cuba, and Mexico rejected the United States report, which unilaterally evaluated the world's human rights situation and was published on Tuesday.

"We do not agree with that report (...) which regularly reproduces almost the same theses every year," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The report records the opinion of the U.S. government that individual freedoms are restricted in Russia and that the country represses ethnic, sexual, and religious minorities, issues flatly rejected by the Russian counterpart.

Cuba, for its part, rejected the report, with the director of the International Policy Research Center, José Ramón Cabañas, regretting the "terrible beginning for the exercise of cleaning up the battered image left by Trumpism all over the planet."

The text, released the day before by the State Department, "in synthesis points out that the northern nation is a beacon of virtues and the rest of the world is very bad," wrote on Twitter the diplomat, who served as Cuban representative in Washington.

Cabañas recalled, also on Twitter, that the United States is the country "with the largest incarcerated population, with more people killed by police brutality and with more indigenous people living in reservations."

The U.S. report accuses the Cuban government of alleged restrictions to the right to peaceful assembly and religious freedom, human trafficking, among other issues, systematically rejected by the Cuban side.

Voices were also raised from China to oppose the most recent report of the U.S. State Department. The Global Times published an editorial questioning the United States' authority to issue the report in question.

"If reports on human rights practices in countries are needed, it is supposed to be the duty of the UN," Global Times publishes while considering that the U.S. attitude is motivated by its geopolitical interests.



"The United States needs to present itself as a 'beacon' in the service of its hegemony. And the right to define human rights is the cornerstone for maintaining this 'beacon,'" adds the editorial.

The publication recalls that the United States has faced one of the worst management of the pandemic in the world while failing to find a solution to entrenched problems such as racism and police violence.

In contrast, according to Global Times, China has one of the most successful results in tackling the pandemic globally. "This result alone merits a high score when assessing human rights in China," the editorial reads.

The U.S. report claims that China violates the Uyghur people's human rights in Xinjiang province, something rejected by the government of the Asian giant.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also reacted by rejecting the report's contents concerning his country.

"We do not comment on human rights violations in the U.S.; we are respectful, we cannot comment on what happens in another country, so why does the U.S. government comment on issues that only concern Mexicans," said the president.

The U.S. report states that the director of the state news agency Notimex, Sanjuana Martínez, allegedly orchestrated Internet attacks against journalists critical of Mexican authorities.