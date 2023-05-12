Mexico Urges US to Pursue Diplomacy to Curb Illegal Immigration

"How is it going to be possible to maintain harmony, peace and tranquility if there are differences, if there is confrontation with the neighbors?"

On Thursday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) advocated for the adoption of diplomatic and conciliatory measures, particularly regarding Cuba and Venezuela, as a means of addressing the prevalent immigration crisis.

"How is it going to be possible to maintain harmony, peace and tranquility if there are differences, if there is confrontation with the neighbors?" AMLO said during his regular daily press conference.

According to AMLO, in order to enhance the overall quality of life in the Latin America and Caribbean region and thereby reducing the propensity of their citizens to migrate in pursuit of employment opportunities, it is recommended that Washington collaborates with regional governments to tackle poverty and underdevelopment issues.

To that end, AMLO said that the U.S. must revise its foreign policy, particularly with respect to states such as Cuba and Venezuela, by rescinding the sanctions that were imposed based on "ideological baggage" and collaborating with these nations to mitigate mass migration.

Conversamos alrededor de una hora con el presidente Biden. Reafirmamos el compromiso de seguir trabajando juntos en temas como la migración con dimensión humanista, el tráfico de drogas y armas y, sobre todo, en cooperación para el bienestar de los pueblos más pobres de nuestro… pic.twitter.com/oVbyJY06wJ — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) May 9, 2023

We talked for about an hour with President Biden. We reaffirm our commitment to continue working together on issues such as migration with a humanist dimension, drug and arms trafficking and, above all, cooperation for the well-being of the poorest peoples of our continent. We are good neighbors and friends.

The U.S. and Mexico authorities anticipate a substantial influx of migrants in route towards the United States after the termination of Title 42, a COVID-associated restriction employed as a means of repelling migrants at the frontier of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexico has agreed to continue to accept 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, as long as they come by air.

The Biden administration plans to open new migrant processing centers in Colombia and Guatemala in a bid to help reduce undocumented immigration. US President Joe Biden has said: "it's going to be chaotic for a little while."