Mexico Welcomes Brazil's Former President Dilma Rousseff

She was invited to the 700th anniversary of the founding of Tenochtitlan, the capital of the Aztec empire, where Mexico City is now located.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) held a meeting with Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff (2011-2016), who will attend the 700th anniversary of the founding of Tenochtitlan on Thursday.

Rousseff was also received by Mexico City's Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum who declared her a distinguished guest of the country's capital.

"Mexico City is testimony that we had a full life with intellectual, artistic, and cultural experiences before the arrival of Europeans," Rousseff said.

The member of Brazil's Workers' Party (PT) criticized the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in her country, where health authorities have recorded over 15 million contagions and more than 428,000 deaths.

"My country is going through a difficult situation. We have the presence of neoliberalism that with a neo-fascist government is responsible for perhaps one of the largest genocide processes in mankind's history," she added.

This year, Tenochtitlan's founding anniversary ceremony will take place at the "Templo Mayor". The act is the fifth out of 15 events planned by the federal government to celebrate 200 years of independence from Spain.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, Bolivia's President Luis Arce, and the Afro-American activist Martin Luther King III have participated in the festivities.