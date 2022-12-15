Mexico To Open Regular Flights to Cuba

Executives of the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) and the Viva Aerobus airline from Tijuana (Mexico) on Thursday reported the opening of its first regular international flight to Havana, according to a statement.

Located in Tijuana (Southern California), the terminal and Viva Airbus celebrated the growth of the low-cost airline at the airport with the opening of this new flight, marking the beginning of flight operations available through January 10.

The first AIFA flight to Havana was sent off with a water bath as a way of celebrating this new air bridge that brings both countries closer together.

The statement pointed out that the growth of Viva Aerobus shows the quality of service and state-of-the-art infrastructure with which they serve passengers.

The executives thanked Viva Aerobus for its trust and commitment to strengthen the connectivity of the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico.

With these openings, Viva Aerobus has seven flights to/from AIFA, flying to Acapulco, Cancun, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Puerto Escondido, Tijuana and Havana.