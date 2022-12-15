Mexico To Open Regular Flights to Cuba

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
Executives of the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) and the Viva Aerobus airline from Tijuana (Mexico) on Thursday reported the opening of its first regular international flight to Havana, according to a statement.
Located in Tijuana (Southern California), the terminal and Viva Airbus celebrated the growth of the low-cost airline at the airport with the opening of this new flight, marking the beginning of flight operations available through January 10.