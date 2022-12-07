Cuba-France Agreement to Boost Internet on the Island

The project involves the installation of a submarine cable system between the French overseas department of Martinique and the province of Cienfuegos.

The agreement will allow the Cuban company to expand and diversify "its international capabilities in response to the growing demand for Internet and broadband services," said ETECSA.

The Cuban Telecommunications Company SA (ETECSA) and the French company Orange SA signed an agreement to deploy a submarine fiber optic cable by ORANGE, through its subsidiary Orange Marine.

It will connect the Caribbean island of Martinique with the southern Cuban province of Cienfuegos. The physical structure of the cable will be ready in 2023, ETECSA said, noting that this will provide Cuba with a new route for international services, geographically diversifying current connectivity.

According to the Cuban company, "the project is under development and has all the permits for its deployment; once it becomes effective, the entities involved will provide more information."

Se firma acuerdo con Orange S.A. para la instalación de un sistema de cable submarino que permitirá a nuestro país, en correspondencia con las posibilidades económicas, continuar ampliando la conectividad internacional.

ETECSA Executive President Tania Velázquez said through her official Twitter account that the agreement announcement comes "four years after the launch of the mobile data service in Cuba."

"The beginning of the installation of the new ARIMAO submarine cable will allow, in accordance with the country's economic conditions, to continue expanding international capacities," Velázquez added.