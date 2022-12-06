Cuba Offers Development Cooperation to Caribbean Nations

"The unity of peoples is essential for human betterment and to achieve a more just, equitable, and sustainable world," President Diaz-Canel stressed.

On Tuesday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reiterated to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) his country's interest in strengthening cooperation for development in specific areas of common interest with sister nations.

His statements occurred during the 7th CARICOM-Cuba Summit that is taking place in Barbados in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Diaz-Canel listed the most recent intraregional collaboration actions, which include the shipment of over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines and other products from the Cuban biopharmaceutical industries.

He also ratified the offer of college scholarships for Caribbean students in health-related careers, which have a high impact on the processes of social development.



The Cuban leader thanked the courage of the Caribbean nations in the face of U.S. hostility towards Cuban medical collaboration in the region.

"I appreciate your unwavering solidarity and friendship towards Cuba... Solidarity has characterized the ties between Cuba and the Caribbean," he said, calling for taking advantage of linguistic diversity as a factor to promote education.

Diaz-Canel also called for accelerating efforts to protect Caribbean countries from the effects of climate change, adding that "the unity of peoples is essential for human betterment and to achieve a more just, equitable, and sustainable world."