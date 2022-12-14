Grenada’s PM Calls for the End of US Blockade Against Cuba

Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on Wednesday called for the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba with the purpose of subverting Cuba´s revolutionary process.

We must seek collective avenues for the US blockade to stop, Mitchell said while speaking at the extraordinary session of the Cuban parliament for the 18th anniversary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP).

Likewise, Mitchell strongly rejected the inclusion of Cuba in Washington’s unilateral list of terrorist countries, as well as hostile sanctions against Venezuela.

The Grenadian president expressed his country’s gratitude to Cuba and Venezuela for their nonstop solidarity, especially in the combat against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The need for cooperation has never been greater in the wake of the global pandemic and the continuing international tensions that raise the cost of products and cause the breakdown of supply chains, which results in greater poverty for our peoples.

At the meeting, Mitchell warned about climate change risks for caribbean nations, and hurricanes, which, he recalled, can destroy years of development efforts in just a matter of hours.

Mitchell thanked ALBA-TCP for its support to the efforts to hold developed countries accountable for their responsibility in climate change and compensate Caribbean nations for their losses.

He said this is a threat not only to caribbean nations, but also impacts others, as evidenced by recent hurricanes in Cuba and Nicaragua or floods in Venezuela and Bolivia.

In this regard, Mitchell urged for greatest possible integration and complementarity, and regional unity to face up common challenges and champion nations right to self-determination and sovereignty.