Mexico To Get 24 Million Doses of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on Monday spoke by phone with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin who agreed to deliver 24 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in the next two months.

"Putin was genuinely affectionate. I invited him to visit Mexico and thanked him for the decision to send us 24 million doses," tweeted AMLO, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Besides confirming that these doses will allow Mexico to continue with its epidemiological strategy, Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that President AMLO is working "with courage" despite the disease.

Previously, Mexico also purchased 34.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 77.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Meanwhile US politicians and mainstream corporate media outlets are spreading anti-vax fake news about the Sputnik V vaccine, just to own Russia.



(And Silicon Valley corporations have been censoring some posts about the Russian vaccine on social media) https://t.co/ghUOWyZBkS — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) January 24, 2021

The Mexican Government's current goal is to immunize one million doctors and nurses this month. In February and March, health authorities plan to vaccinate 15 million elderly people to drastically reduce mortality.

So far, however, only a small portion of the Pfizer doses have arrived in the country and the AstraZeneca doses are expected to arrive soon.

As of Monday morning, Mexico had reported 1,763,219 COVID-19 cases and 149,614 deaths.