AMLO: Those Seeking Conflict With the US "Will Be Left Waiting"

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador said on Friday that those hoping for confrontations between his government and Biden's administration "will be left waiting" as the new U.S. president poses "no threats against Mexico."

AMLO welcomed Biden's decision to cancel the Mexico - U.S. border wall and his new immigration policy. Both presidents had a phone conversation on December 19, and their representatives are already working on issues of mutual interests, the president detailed.

La paz y la tranquilidad son frutos de la justicia. Conferencia matutina. https://t.co/sopswCROpK — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) January 22, 2021

"Peace and tranquility are fruits of justice. Morning conference."

"He knows it, and we also know that we are not going to have any problem with his government because everything is clear. There is going to be mutual respect, respect for sovereignty," the Mexican president confirmed during a press conference.

On Friday, the Mexican Foreign Ministry confirmed that Lopez Obrador and Biden would have their second phone conversation in the afternoon. Nonetheless, AMLO remarked that regarding the power sector, which caused controversies with the Trump administration, Mexico would maintain its policy of supporting the Federal Electricity Commission and preventing further privatization within the power industry.