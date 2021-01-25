Mexico's President AMLO Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lopez Obrador will continue to monitor public affairs from the government headquarters.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) tested positive for COVID-19 and he is already receiving medical treatment.

"The symptoms are mild, so for the moment, I will be isolated at the National Palace until my full recovery," AMLO said, assuring that he will continue to monitor public affairs from the government headquarters.

On Monday, "I will attend a call from Russian President Vladimir Putin because there is a possibility that his country will send us the Sputnik V vaccine," AMLO explained, assuring that he is confident in his health improvement.

Until his return, the Secretary of Government Olga Sanchez will give the morning conferences that AMLO usually performs every day from the National Palace.

Evolution of cases in Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela, since 100th confirmed case. pic.twitter.com/7ub3C12AJn — COVIDBot (@COVID19_bot) January 25, 2021

Over the weekend, the Mexican president toured Nuevo Leon and San Luis Potosi states, where he met with governors and public officials.

Health authorities ordered confinement and COVID-19 tests for those who had contact with the president during that trip to northeastern Mexico.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 10,872 infections and 530 deaths. Meanwhile, health authorities assured hospital occupancy exceeded 70 percent in nine of the most populated territories, such as Mexico City and Nuevo Leon.