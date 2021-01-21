Mexico Hails Biden's Order to Halt Construction of Border Wall

President Biden proposes an immigration reform considered by experts as the most progressive one in U.S. history.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) administration on Wednesday hailed U.S. President Joe Biden's order to halt the steel wall's construction on the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Bridges open the way to cooperation and understanding," Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary (SRE) chief Marcelo Ebrard said as he welcomed other immigration reforms approved by Biden.

On his first day in office, Biden sent to Congress the U.S. Citizenship Act, which proposes to regulate the immigration status of over 10 million undocumented immigrants in the country.

If Congress approves the bill, those without legal status who have lived in the U.S. since before January 1 could apply for a temporary residency that could become permanent within five years.

Biden also introduced a bill that would allow the naturalization of about 700,000 young "dreamers," as those children who arrived illegally accompanying their parents are known. The immigration reform, considered by experts as the most progressive one in U.S. history, also projects an aid plan for El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. Former President Donald Trump administration (2017-2021) took controversial immigration measures, such as separating families of undocumented migrants and beginning construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.