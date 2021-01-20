A Few Migrants Arrive at the Mexico-Guatemala Border

Mexican agents are patrolling the Suchiate River, which divides Mexico from its neighboring country, to prevent migrants from crossing it.

Dozens of Honduran migrants on Wednesday arrived at the Guatemala-Mexico border, hoping to keep moving towards the U.S. southern frontier.

In Guatemala, the authorities of Tecun Uman town reported that Hondurans are wandering around in search of food or a place to rest before attempting to cross into Mexico.

President Alejandro Giammattei's government reinforced police operations on the border city's streets.

Given the possible arrival of the migrants, Mexican authorities deployed 800 agents of the Navy, the National Guard, and the Army.

Guatemalan troops try to stop the migrant caravan. I can only imagine the scene at our southern border in the weeks to come. pic.twitter.com/1kAbv1UI7E — �������������� ������ (@my3monkees) January 17, 2021

The dozens of migrants escaped from the agents of Guatemala's Army at the border with Honduras. On Monday, the officers violently dissolved the caravan of over 6,000 people, including minors.

Guatemala's government informed on the return of 3,600 migrants to Honduras. It estimates that 1,500 people who were part of the caravan remain in its territory after evading the security forces.