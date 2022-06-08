Summit: Mexico Proposes Re-establishing Inter-American Order

The Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, proposed on Wednesday to re-found the Inter-American order in a speech delivered within the framework of the IX Summit of the Americas being held in the U.S. city of Los Angeles.

"Because of the new reality, the proposal that Mexico wishes to make and submit to you, is that we form a working group to present the project of re-founding the inter-American order because if we have been discussing the same thing for ten years, we have not solved it and everything urges us to solve it," said the head of diplomacy before a regional forum of ministers.

Ebrard pointed out that the terms of the discussion are stuck at the same point as ten years ago in reference to the 2012 Summit held in the Colombian city of Cartagena, in which it was concluded that it should be stated in the final declaration that all nations should be invited when the country excluded was Cuba.

The Chancellor also questioned how the Organization of American States (OAS) acts, recalling the "shameful role" in Bolivia's recent coup d'état.