Mexico Stiffens Penalties for Child Sexual Abuse Cases

Mexico's Senate on Friday approved a Penal Code reform so that sexual crimes against minors are not subject to the statute of limitations.
RELATED:
Presidents of Cuba and Mexico Ratify Desire for Closer Relations
Approved unanimously with 117 votes, this reform regulates criminal proceedings regarding child pornography, child sex tourism, corruption of minors, pimping, pederasty, sexual abuse, and rape.
"When any of these crimes are committed by ministers or public officials, the sanction will be doubled," the document states.
The ruling will bring justice to Mexican children and adolescents who have experienced sexual violence throughout their lives.
"We will end decades of impunity," lawmaker Ricardo Monreal explained and highlighted the serious psychological consequences suffered by abused minors.
According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mexico ranks first globally in child sexual abuse, with 5.4 million cases a year. In 2019, for instance, one out of four girls and one out of six boys suffered rape before reaching the age of majority.
The Senate's decision came a week after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) condemned the sexual abuse committed against a 15-year-old teenager by a Congress member.