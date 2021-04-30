Mexico Stiffens Penalties for Child Sexual Abuse Cases

Mexico ranks first globally in child sex abuse with 5.4 million cases a year. In 2019, one out of four girls suffered rape before reaching the age of majority.

Mexico's Senate on Friday approved a Penal Code reform so that sexual crimes against minors are not subject to the statute of limitations.

Approved unanimously with 117 votes, this reform regulates criminal proceedings regarding child pornography, child sex tourism, corruption of minors, pimping, pederasty, sexual abuse, and rape.

"When any of these crimes are committed by ministers or public officials, the sanction will be doubled," the document states.

The ruling will bring justice to Mexican children and adolescents who have experienced sexual violence throughout their lives.

