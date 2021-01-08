Cuban Doctors To Arrive in Mexico Once Again

The Henry Reeve Brigade will be deployed in the capital district which has become one of the epicenters of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) announced the upcoming arrival of the second group of Cuban doctors made up of 200 professionals who will support the fight against the pandemic in the country.

The group will be assisted by the Navy and the Armed forces given the alarming health situation in the country, which has recorded a caseload of over 1.4 million cases and over 131,031 related fatalities as of Friday morning.

Referring to the lack of sufficient Mexican doctors to respond to the emergency, AMLO condemned the absence of medical specialists despite hospitals have been provided with modern equipment.

Noting that the new health brigade will be deployed in the capital, he also announced that his administration will work to increase doctors' wages and scholarships.

More than 602 journalists died due to Covid-19 until December 31 - most affected countries: Peru 93, Brazil 55, India 53, Mexico 45, Ecuador 42, Bangladesh 41, Italy 37, USA 31, Pakistan 22, Turkey 17, UK 13. https://t.co/z9GCK1Qovr pic.twitter.com/eoFYqy6aAc — KUJ Kenya (@KUJ_Kenya) January 6, 2021

Over 354,011 cases were reported in Mexico city alone on Thursday, thus remaining as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country.

The Secretary of Health currently leads a vaccination campaign targeting health personnel in its first stage. To date, a total of 58,402 health workers have been vaccinated.

Last year, Cuban brigades also provided services in the states of Quintana Roo, Veracruz, and Tabasco, where they performed over 8,000 procedures.