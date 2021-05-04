Mexico And Bolivia Agree To Remove Short-Stay Visas

This decision aims to ease the mobility for tourism, cultural and business activities.

Mexican and Bolivian authorities on Tuesday informed on the lifting of visas for travelers who stay less than 180 days in their territories.

"Both countries decided to eliminate that requirement, which was mandatory for citizens to access both countries," Mexico's Foreign Affairs Ministry stated and informed that the measure will take effect as of May 24.

Nevertheless, travelers from both countries will have to comply with all the entry requirements established by the current regulations of each nation.

This decision aims to promote Mexican and Bolivian peoples' integration and ease the mobility for tourism, cultural and business activities.

Bolivia's Foreign Affairs Minister Rogelio Mayta assured that the agreement was reached after several hours of dialogues on migratory and consular affairs. "We have taken an important step to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and mutual commitment," he said and highlighted his country's admiration for the Mexican culture. "We appreciate the willingness of our presidents Luis Arce and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of enhancing the ties of friendship that unite our countries," Mexican Ambassador to La Paz Jose Crespo tweeted.