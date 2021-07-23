Venezuelan Government and Opponents To Hold Dialogue in Mexico

President Maduro applauded the participation of opposition organizations in the elections of governors and mayors to be held on November 21.

On Thursday, the government of President Nicolas Maduro announced that it is ready to initiate new dialogues with the opposition in order to reach agreements that favor Venezuela and respect its sovereignty.

"We are ready to go to Mexico to dialogue with the opposition around a realistic Venezuelan agenda so that all unilateral coercive measures in favor of peace are lifted," Maduro said.

To expedite the meetings, Miranda State Governor Hector Rodriguez and National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, who are the Bolivarian government's spokespersons in the dialogue process, have already communicated with various delegations from the opposition and the Norwegian government.

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan President also participated in a ceremony for the delivery of houses built in the Lago Sol neighborhood in the state of Zulia. There he highlighted that his administration aims to build 500,000 houses by 2021 and to complete 5 million houses by 2025.

FM Jorge Arreaza also pointed out that "hundreds of patients with cancer could potentially die" due to the strict application of US sanctions targetting Venezuela and the state oil company PDVSA. pic.twitter.com/q0VMJrWSgK — MV English (@MV_Eng) July 22, 2021

"Despite the sanctions and financial persecution implemented from the United States, Venezuela has managed to build 3.6 million decent homes so far. I thank the working class, the people, and all those who made this feat possible," Maduro stressed.

During the ceremony, he applauded the participation of opposition political organizations in the elections of governors and mayors to be held on November 21 and urged them to continue competing for power in a democratic manner since "there are extremist sectors that do not abandon the path of violence".

"On behalf of the Venezuelan people, I tell you to participate in the elections... abandon violence, the coup, and the politics of fantasy and evil. Come to the peaceful political electoral process where you should have always been," he stressed.