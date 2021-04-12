Mexico Rescues 136 Central American Migrants

They were kidnapped shortly after crossing Mexico's southern border on April 8. They were beaten by their captors, who only fed them with rice and milk.

Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) reported the rescue of 136 Central American migrants who were kidnapped in Tlaxcala.

Following a citizen warning, these people were recovered in the San Pablo del Monte municipality. INM officials reported that among them were 19 minors who were traveling without any family members.

Local outlet Parabolica informed that these migrants stayed in a security house for several days. They slept on the floor and lived in poor sanitary conditions.

The migrants were kidnapped shortly after crossing Mexico's southern border on April 8. They were beaten by their captors, who only fed them with rice and milk.

The Mexican government recorded 31,492 detained migrants between January 1 and March 21 this year, an 18 percent increase over the same period in 2020.

In March alone, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained 18,890 unaccompanied minors, the highest number for a single month since the agency began tracking such data in 2009.

Chiapas, Tabasco, Veracruz, Oaxaca, and Nuevo Leon are the main Mexican states through which human traffickers seek to introduce migrants into the U.S.