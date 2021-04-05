Mexico Braces for a Third Wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic

As of April 4, 2021, there were over 2,250,000 confirmed infections and at least 204,147 deaths. The capital Mexico City reports the majority of cases, followed by Guanajuato and Jalisco.

Mexico could face a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as the Social Security Institute (IMSS) on Monday warned that the country had seen an upsurge in the recent weeks amid the Easter holidays.

The IMSS reported that it is arranging more beds to expand general and intensive care units' capacity. This as the virus is spreading alarmingly fast. On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported a rate of virus incidence of 1744.9 per 100.000 inhabitants.

Comunicado Técnico Diario: Nuevo Coronavirus en el Mundo #COVID19 | 4 de abril de 2021



➡️ https://t.co/9nXxmLksZ6 pic.twitter.com/kTJaz9OtdT — SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) April 5, 2021

"Daily Technical Report: New Coronavirus in the World #COVID19 | April 4, 2021."

As of April 4, 2021, there were over 2,250,000 confirmed infections and at least 204,147 deaths. The capital Mexico City reports the majority of cases, followed by Guanajuato and Jalisco.

According to the authorities, it was challenging to force people to comply with social distancing measures during the Easter holidays, above all in tourist destinations. Last week the Chichen Itza archaeological site, one of the main destinations in the Yucatan peninsula, decided to close after tourists walked around mask-less.