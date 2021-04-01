Mexico: President AMLO Rejects US Report on Press Freedom

The report claims that the Mexican public news agency Notimex exerts censorship on journalism from opposition sectors.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on Thursday condemned a recent report by the U.S. Department of State (DoS) that pointed out lack of press freedom in the country.

"We do not give our opinion on human rights violations in the U.S. We are respectful. We cannot comment on what happens in another country," AMLO said.

The report accused the state-owned news agency NOTIMEX Director Sanjuana Martinez of censoring journalists who criticize institutions and officials.

To support its claims, the DoS used information provided by "Article 19", a U.S.-funded NGO known for its rejection of AMLO policies.

Canada, the U.S., and Mexico are already admitting large numbers of temporary foreign workers and tourists, and physically controlling the borders has proven impossible. It's time to admit that a Schengen Zone type arrangement for the Americas would be more practical. https://t.co/ysoe9CthBD — Adam C. Sieracki (@ACSial) March 27, 2021

Presidency spokesman Jesus Ramirez refuted that Article 19 is a "non-profit association" whose operations are mostly financed through private foundations.

Highlighting that the Mexican government does not censor or attack journalists, he showed funding given by the U.S. government to this opposition agency.

"There is a credibility crisis in the media... The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The Financial Times, all of them were co-opted by the large corporations," AMLO stressed.