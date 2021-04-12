Mexico Accuses 1,571 Companies & Ex-Officials For Corruption

The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) lawmaker Tarek Abdala is the official with the highest number of claims.

Mexico's Superior Audit Office (ASF) submitted to the Lower Chamber a list accusing 1,571 ex-public officials, companies, and social organizations of corruption acts committed from 2001 until 2014.

The list includes sanctions to airlines, subcontracting companies, and political figures such as Mario Moreno, who runs subnational elections for Guerrero State governorship post.

The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) lawmaker Tarek Abdala is the official with the highest number of claims since five investigations showed his implication in financial misappropriations of public funds from 2012 to 2013.

The General Union of Workers and Mexico's Rural Workers Organization are among the civil society groups included in the accusations.

Aviation companies are the sector with the highest number of imputations. Sanctions extend to Universal Aviation Mexico, Taca International Airlines, Apple Western, Dutch Bird, Iberia, and others.

Provida National Committee is also accused of fraud and tax evasion of over US$1 million diverted from resources destined for HIV prevention.

The list also includes Claver & Kasper companies, which obtained cleaning contracts with the federal government and the Lower Chamber.