News > Mexico

Mexico: Quintana Roo Congress Delays Vote on Safe Abortion Bill

  • Women's rights defenders protest in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 29, 2021.

    Women's rights defenders protest in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 29, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @FRIDAfund

Published 26 February 2021
At the time of voting for this ruling, four anti-abortion lawmakers left the room, forcing local Congress to postpone the decision.

Due to the absence of a quorum, Quintana Roo lawmakers suspended the voting of a bill that will allow women to access safe, free, and legal abortion in this Mexican state.

At the time of voting for this ruling, anti-abortion lawmakers Aurora Pool, Kira San, Carlos Hernandez, and Reyna Duran left the room, forcing local Congress to postpone the decision.

The vote's suspension was condemned by women's rights activist groups, which accompanied the debate outside Congress' headquarters.

"The lawmakers who walked out the room shirked their responsibility and disrespected the people," the Group for Information on Reproductive Choice (GIRE) tweeted.

In November, women's rights defenders agreed with Quintana Roo lawmakers to draft a Safe Abortion Law. The initial proposal would have allowed women to end their pregnancy up to 12 weeks of gestation. 

On Thursday, after six hours of debate, the legislators reduced that period from 12 to eight weeks. "The father's consent" was also added as a requirement for a woman to end her pregnancy.

This modification was also condemned by GIRE, which stated that "men can't decide over a woman's body."

