Mexico: Quintana Roo Congress Delays Vote on Safe Abortion Bill

Due to the absence of a quorum, Quintana Roo lawmakers suspended the voting of a bill that will allow women to access safe, free, and legal abortion in this Mexican state.

At the time of voting for this ruling, anti-abortion lawmakers Aurora Pool, Kira San, Carlos Hernandez, and Reyna Duran left the room, forcing local Congress to postpone the decision.

The vote's suspension was condemned by women's rights activist groups, which accompanied the debate outside Congress' headquarters.

"The lawmakers who walked out the room shirked their responsibility and disrespected the people," the Group for Information on Reproductive Choice (GIRE) tweeted.

#Mexico | Quintana Roo's Congress will debate a Safe Abortion Bill that could allow women to end their pregnancies up to 12 weeks of gestation in that Mexican state.https://t.co/nZZv7M0q0J — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 24, 2021

In November, women's rights defenders agreed with Quintana Roo lawmakers to draft a Safe Abortion Law. The initial proposal would have allowed women to end their pregnancy up to 12 weeks of gestation. On Thursday, after six hours of debate, the legislators reduced that period from 12 to eight weeks. "The father's consent" was also added as a requirement for a woman to end her pregnancy. This modification was also condemned by GIRE, which stated that "men can't decide over a woman's body."