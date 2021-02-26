Mexico To Begin Production of CanSino COVID-19 Vaccines

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Thursday announced the beginning of the first massive production of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese CanSino Biologics company.
RELATED:
Mexico City Approves "Ingrid Law" To Avoid Re-Victimization
The vaccine will be produced in Drugmex headquarters, a subsidiary of the Argentine company Dromex, in Queretaro.
The production will monitor the vaccine's stability and purity to ensure a safe application. So far, Mexico has pre-purchased 35 million CanSino doses.
Phase III clinical trials' results showed that the vaccine was 95.47 percent effective after 14 days of its application.
On Feb. 11, the first CanSino batch made up of 2 million doses arrived in the country where people will be immunized with a single shot.
Having vaccinated health personnel in the first stage, Mexico began phase 2 of its immunization plan which covers over 15 million adults over 60 years of age.
As of Friday morning, the country had confirmed 2,069,370 COVID-19 cases and 183,692 related deaths.