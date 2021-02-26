Mexico To Begin Production of CanSino COVID-19 Vaccines

This vaccine showed 95.47 percent of effectiveness in Phase 3 of clinical trials.

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Thursday announced the beginning of the first massive production of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese CanSino Biologics company.

The vaccine will be produced in Drugmex headquarters, a subsidiary of the Argentine company Dromex, in Queretaro.

The production will monitor the vaccine's stability and purity to ensure a safe application. So far, Mexico has pre-purchased 35 million CanSino doses.

Phase III clinical trials' results showed that the vaccine was 95.47 percent effective after 14 days of its application.

Good health news!



Ghana has become the first country to receive #COVID19 vaccines through COVAX, a UN-led initiative to ensure equitable vaccine access for everyone.



More on this historic step to end the pandemic. https://t.co/v5aGuCCM50 pic.twitter.com/aQPFTKjd93 — United Nations (@UN) February 24, 2021

On Feb. 11, the first CanSino batch made up of 2 million doses arrived in the country where people will be immunized with a single shot.

Having vaccinated health personnel in the first stage, Mexico began phase 2 of its immunization plan which covers over 15 million adults over 60 years of age.

As of Friday morning, the country had confirmed 2,069,370 COVID-19 cases and 183,692 related deaths.