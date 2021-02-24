Mexico: Lawmakers to Decide on Safe Abortion in Quintana Roo

Quintana Roo could become the third Mexican state to decriminalize abortion, along with Mexico City and Oaxaca.

Quintana Roo's Congress Wednesday will debate a Safe Abortion Bill that could allow women to end their pregnancies up to 12 weeks of gestation in that Mexican state.

In front of Congress, dozens of pro-abortion activists will accompany the debate with slogans and green flags, a symbol of the women's struggle for their rights.

Early in the morning, the activists gathered next to a mural they painted in front of Congress several days ago that was vandalized by a group of hooded men on Tuesday.

The pro-abortion and pro-life groups, which also camped outside Congress, are separated and guarded by security personnel to avoid further provocations and confrontations.

I've always loved her analysis. Abortion is a deeply moving topic for many on both sides or it is in my sphere. No matter the "anti-abortion laws or enacting criminal statutes," rich white women will continue to get D&Cs in a clean hospital while poor POC go back to the alley. https://t.co/cZWfwg6MdY — ALERA “JILL” ELLIOTT (@JillyBits) February 24, 2021

The local lawmakers' discussion could make Quintana Roo the third Mexican state to decriminalize abortion, along with Mexico City and Oaxaca.

"If that moment comes, it will be thanks to the civil resistance of the activists who stood outside Congress in November 2020," journalist Celia Guerrero recalled.

The 73-day sit-in forced local lawmakers to hold forums and decide to draft a Safe Abortion Law.

"Our organized effort made the legislative branch stop ignoring a problem that affects half of the Mexican population," Guerrero added.