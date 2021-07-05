Mexico Produces Test Batch of Russia's COVID Vaccine, Sputnik V

The pharmaceutical company Laboratorios de Biológicos y Reactivos de México (Birmex) produced a test batch of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) informed on Monday.

The institution noted that Mexico thus becomes the first North American country to register the Russian drug, start its local production and thus be able to accelerate its national vaccination program.

Kirill Dmitriev, executive director of RDIF, commented that the production of the test batch in Mexico is an important step in the technology transfer process: "We hope that the batch will meet the most stringent requirements," he stressed.

He recalled that Sputnik V has been successfully used in Mexico for several months, demonstrating an excellent safety and efficacy profile.

According to the RDIF, to date, Sputnik V has been registered in 67 countries with a total combined population of more than 3.5 billion people.

�������� El Fondo Ruso de Inversión Directa y la compañía mexicana @Birmex produjeron un lote de prueba de la vacuna #SputnikV.



⚡️#México se ha convertido en el primer país de América del Norte tanto en registrarse como en lanzar la producción local de @sputnikvaccine.#RusiaMéxico pic.twitter.com/AgEmZhVeEc — Cancillería Rusia ���� (@mae_rusia) July 5, 2021

Data obtained by regulators during immunization in several nations, including Mexico, Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, United Arab Emirates and others, demonstrate that the Russian vaccine is among the safest and most effective against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Sputnik V is based on a proven platform of human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two injections in one vaccination course.

Its developers at the Gamaleya Center point out that this feature provides a longer period of immunity than vaccines that use the same delivery mechanism for both injections.