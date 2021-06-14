Bolivia Receives 150,000 Vaccines Packaged in Mexico

Some 7.5 million out of 11 million Bolivians are a vulnerable population that should receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

On Sunday, Mexico sent 150,000 AstraZeneca vaccines and syringes to Bolivia to contribute to the fight against COVID-19.

"There is no better way to show this solidarity than to support each other in this pandemic," Mexico's Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights Martha Delgado said.

She also pointed out that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) decided to share vaccines even though Mexico has not finished its own immunization process.

During the donation ceremony, Bolivia's Foreign Affairs Ministry pointed out that his country had had problems accessing AstraZeneca vaccines even though it signed a contract with India's Serum Institute for the provision of several million doses.

Within Latin America, countries expected to have high COVID-19 death rates in the next 3 months but that have received few or no vaccine donations to date include:



▪️ Bolivia

▪️ Colombia

▪️ Peru

▪️ Uruguay pic.twitter.com/lCXumPw3pq — Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) (@IHME_UW) June 8, 2021

Previously, Bolivia received just over 2.7 million vaccines from Sputnik V, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer. One million Sinopharm vaccines are also expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Since January, 1,542,588 Bolivians have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and 522,603 have received two doses.

President Luis Arce's administration estimated that some 7.5 million out of 11 million inhabitants are a vulnerable population that should receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. As of Monday morning, this South American nation had reported 405,347 COVID-19 cases and 15,485 related deaths.