AMLO Thanks China For Helping Mexico During The Pandemic

He thanked China's President Xi Jinping and Ambassador to Mexico Zhu Qingqiao "for the solidarity of the Chinese government, which is always willing to help those in need, even in the most difficult moments."
"The support of Chinese scientists, diplomats, and enterprises have been vital to combat the pandemic in our nation," AMLO added, recalling that Mexico was the first Latin American country to begin immunizing its population.
In February, the Latin American country received 800,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinovac. One month later, it received another 1 million doses.
"We have advanced in our immunization campaign because we have systematically received vaccines from China. Mexico will continue to purchase its vaccines, we trust in the Asian giant's biotech development," AMLO assured.
So far, Mexico has received 38 planes from China with medical supplies and several million doses of Sinovac. On May 30, the country will also take part in the phase 3 studies of the new Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Walvax.
If approved by Chinese health authorities, Walvax will be the third vaccine developed in the Asian country against the disease, along with CanSino and Sinovac.