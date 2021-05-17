AMLO Thanks China For Helping Mexico During The Pandemic

Mexico was the first Latin American country to receive COVID-19 vaccines and the first one to begin immunizing its population.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on Monday thanked China for sending medical supplies and vaccines to his country.

He thanked China's President Xi Jinping and Ambassador to Mexico Zhu Qingqiao "for the solidarity of the Chinese government, which is always willing to help those in need, even in the most difficult moments."

"The support of Chinese scientists, diplomats, and enterprises have been vital to combat the pandemic in our nation," AMLO added, recalling that Mexico was the first Latin American country to begin immunizing its population.

In February, the Latin American country received 800,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinovac. One month later, it received another 1 million doses.