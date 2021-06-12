Mexico Donates 400,000 Astrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccines

Belize will receive 100,000 vaccines, while Bolivia and Paraguay will receive 150,000 doses each.

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed the delivery of 400,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Belize, Bolivia, and Paraguay.

The solidarity action is being carried out through the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). Belize will receive 100,000 doses, while Bolivia and Paraguay will receive 150,000 each.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced that vaccine donations will also be sent to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

"We are convinced that regional solidarity must prevail in times of great crisis...We hope to be able to prepare more shipments for other countries," Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights Undersecretary Martha Delgado said.

COVID-19 vaccines donation follows a collaboration agreement between Mexico, Argentina, the Carlos Slim Foundation, AstraZeneca, the mAbxience laboratory, and the Mexican Liomont plant.

Besides AstraZeneca, Mexico is packaging vaccines from the Chinese company CanSino. In July, the country will start also the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

In May, the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris) announced the approval for emergency use of the first batch of 970,330 AstraZeneca doses packaged at the Mexican Liomont plant.