Mexico: President AMLO To Head Talks with US Secretary Blinken

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will lead high-level talks on security on Friday between Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Mexican minister announced Tuesday.

This will be the first contact on the issue between the two nations, as agreed in a previous meeting, and will also feature the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

Ebrard confirmed that Lopez Obrador would preside over the meeting Friday morning, in which he will be informed of the agreements reached so far in earlier rounds of talks.

Mexico's head of diplomacy recalled that his country presented ten priorities and will later give a detailed account of their characteristics. Still, they are essentially the need to reduce homicides, asking for reciprocity in terms of arms trafficking control, legal assistance and extraditions.

Afterward, another meeting will be held with the Attorney General of the Republic and a dialogue at the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs with the different high-ranking officials, in which members of the Mexican Security Council will also participate. Finally, they will report on the progress achieved up to Friday.

It is scheduled that in 2022, there will be an exchange on economic issues in Washington that will continue in Mexico to report on everything that has been accomplished in the first year of joint work.

That cycle has already begun, Ebrard said, because it is a priority for Mexico, stating the goal is development, investment and value chains.

At the beginning of November, the first results of the issues submitted for consideration by the respective secretaries must be delivered.

In the case of that dialogue, the Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier will lead the talks along with representatives of the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit.

Ebrard pointed out that, in security matters, it took ten months to reach a new agreement, which will get rid of the Merida Initiative and replace it with one substantively different from the one being implemented today—non-military cooperation accord with the United States.

Unlike the Merida Initiative, Mexico is not asking for assistance or military supplies. Still, simply to work in conjunction on security matters, with respect, which is what Mexico has been building, Ebrard concluded.