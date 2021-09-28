Mexico: AMLO Travels to Sonora To Apologize to Yaqui People

During a redress ceremony, President Lopez Obrador will reaffirm his commitment to improving the living conditions of this Indigenous people.

On Tuesday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) traveled to Obregon City to apologize for the historical grievances committed by the Mexican State against this Indigenous people.

This visit comes at a time when the General Prosecutor's Office (GPO) of the state of Sonora confirmed that human remains found on Sept. 19 in the Chichiquelite hill correspond to five Yaquis who had been missing since July 14.

AMLO was accompanied by Welfare Minister Javier May, Communications Minister Jorge Arganiz, Agriculture Minister Victor Villalobos, and Environment Minister Maria Albores.

Today they will give an account of the progress made by a commission installed in August following up a presidential decree that would benefit eight Yaqui towns: Cocorit, Bacum, Belem, Huribis, Rahum, Torim, Potam, and Vicam.

The Yaquis are one of the Indigenous peoples which have been most in Mexico. Therefore, a ceremony will be held to apologize to them and maintain the commitment to improving their living conditions and development.

On this occasion, AMLO will also sign the Yaqui People's Justice Plan, which includes a federal investment of US$580 million to resolve Yaqui’s historical claims.

The general outlines of the agreement include the cession of land, the right to water, as well as actions for social development in health and education. It was unanimously approved by the governing board of the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples (INPI).