Mexico: AMLO Invites Biden To Visit the Country in September

The Mexican president insisted on the opening of the border with the United States in the high-level meeting.

Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, invited his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, to visit his country by the end of September during a meeting held this Tuesday at the National Palace with the U.S. National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan.

"There is that possibility. We made the invitation for him to visit Mexico," said López Obrador on Wednesday in his usual morning press conference.

Likewise, he detailed that they talked about his request to open the common border between both nations, an issue on which they are "in the same tenor," but there was an increase of contagions in the United States with the Delta variant, so it is being analyzed, "but there is attention to normalize the economic and commercial relationship on the border as soon as possible," he said.

López Obrador revealed that in a meeting with the U.S. delegation, he proposed how he could strengthen North America and all of America "in view of the economic and commercial growth of Asia."

He also highlighted that this meeting with the high-level delegation from the neighboring country, which also included the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the presidential advisor for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Juan Gonzalez, was very productive and helpful for both nations and that it follows up on the call he had on August 9 with the Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Llegó a México la delegación de alto nivel de Estados Unidos para reunirse con sus pares mexicanos. Entre los funcionarios estadounidenses se encuentran el consejero de Seguridad Nacional, Jake Sullivan y el secretario de Seguridad interior, Alejandro Mayorkas https://t.co/0OT3XQUIJz — Eduardo Martinez (@EduardomteleSUR) August 10, 2021

"The high-level US delegation arrived in Mexico to meet with their Mexican counterparts. U.S. officials include National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas."

"We are looking for an integral joint plan that includes the economic growth of North America," commented the Mexican head of state, who proposed complementing and integrating the countries in economic matters but respecting the sovereignty of each nation.

To achieve this plan, "a meeting at the highest economic level will be held to reach a general agreement that includes economic issues, regional development, support for Central American countries, and also includes social programs, the immigration issue, and security—it is a comprehensive program," he clarified.

For his part, President Joe Biden will gather by videoconference heads of state and government and members of civil society for a summit for democracy to be held on December 9 and 10, 2021.

According to the White House on Wednesday, the summit will address the defense against authoritarianism, the fight against corruption, and the promotion of human rights.

Although it was not announced which countries would be invited, some analysts agree that this summit is intended to be an alternative to the G20 and a challenge to China. The G20 countries are scheduled to meet in October in Italy.