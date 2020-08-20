    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Mexico

Mexico: President AMLO Asks to Clarify PEMEX Corruption Cases
  • Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the National Palace, Mexico City, Mexico, July 10, 2020.

    Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the National Palace, Mexico City, Mexico, July 10, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 20 August 2020 (7 hours 8 minutes ago)
Opinion

The oil company's ex-director revealed the names of people involved in corruption acts between 1988 and 2018.

Mexico’s President Lopez Obrador (AMLO) Thursday described, in his morning meeting in Guadalupe City, as a nightmare the revelations about bribery and corruption PEMEX's ex-director Emilio Lozoya denounced in his statement to the Attorney General's Office.

RELATED:

Mexico: People Demand ‘Justice and Memory’ for Missing Persons

"I did not want to have nightmares about what I was reading because it is scandalous... It is a very serious denunciation," AMLO said.

The FGR document was leaked to the public yesterday and shows the names of both former officials who ordered bribe payments and those persons who received them.

Among the people identified by the ex-director of PEMEX are former presidents Carlos Salinas (1988-1994), Felipe Calderon (2006-2012), and Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018).

Lozada also pointed to National Action Party (PAN) former presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya, who announced that he will take legal actions against the accusation.

“The Prosecutor's Office should collect all the evidence in revised it as it does not mean that everything that is said there is true. Those involved have to be called to testify,” AMLO said.

"Let there be no concealment of information, no manipulation, and no silence. Everything has to be clear and known," he added.

In Mexico, the former director of PEMEX faces lawsuits for the irregular sale of a fertilizer plant and for receiving US$10.5 million in bribes from the Brazilian company Odebrecht.

Another Femicide Case Fuels Anger in Mexico

Pain and outrage felt in Mexico after another young girl was killed just a few days after the last femicide.

Publicado por teleSUR English en Jueves, 20 de febrero de 2020

Tags

Mexico PEMEX Corruption FGR Attorney General's Office

People

Emilio Lozoya Felipe Calderon Carlos Salinas Ricardo Anaya Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Enrique Peña Nieto

EFE
by teleSUR/ ovg-JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.