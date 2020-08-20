Mexico: President AMLO Asks to Clarify PEMEX Corruption Cases

The oil company's ex-director revealed the names of people involved in corruption acts between 1988 and 2018.

Mexico’s President Lopez Obrador (AMLO) Thursday described, in his morning meeting in Guadalupe City, as a nightmare the revelations about bribery and corruption PEMEX's ex-director Emilio Lozoya denounced in his statement to the Attorney General's Office.

"I did not want to have nightmares about what I was reading because it is scandalous... It is a very serious denunciation," AMLO said.

The FGR document was leaked to the public yesterday and shows the names of both former officials who ordered bribe payments and those persons who received them.

Among the people identified by the ex-director of PEMEX are former presidents Carlos Salinas (1988-1994), Felipe Calderon (2006-2012), and Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018).

Lozada also pointed to National Action Party (PAN) former presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya, who announced that he will take legal actions against the accusation.

Who could forget this jewel? While Peña Nieto faces corruption investigations, his publicist, Leon Krauze, now writes Anti-AMLO pieces for the Washington Post, and Univision blows a gasket over PN's corruption accusations ��#Mexico #Odebrecht #Corruption #Narcos #EnergyReforms pic.twitter.com/FpkFvB5om6 — Shlomo Bernstein Sanchez (@ShlomoSbschez) August 12, 2020

“The Prosecutor's Office should collect all the evidence in revised it as it does not mean that everything that is said there is true. Those involved have to be called to testify,” AMLO said.

"Let there be no concealment of information, no manipulation, and no silence. Everything has to be clear and known," he added.

In Mexico, the former director of PEMEX faces lawsuits for the irregular sale of a fertilizer plant and for receiving US$10.5 million in bribes from the Brazilian company Odebrecht.