Mexico Receives 200,000 Doses of the Sputnik V Vaccine

Mexico on Monday night received the first batch of 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine on a British Airways flight from Moscow.

The shipment arrived a few days after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) signed a contract with Moscow for the delivery of 24 million doses of the vaccine.

As of February 24, the first 200 thousand doses will be administered to the elderly people living in Iztacalco, Tlahuac, and Xochimilco, which are urban communities that have had high mortality from COVID-19.

"We thank Russia for sending the first batch that will allow us to immunize people vulnerable to the disease," Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard said, adding that the rest of the doses will arrive in the country gradually in the coming weeks.

The Sputnik V vaccine, which is 91.8 percent effective, costs US$9.90 per dose. According to authorities, Mexico paid for the 24 million doses agreed with Russia. "This is not a donation. However, we thank President Vladimir Putin for guaranteeing the shipment of Sputnik V amid its high global demand," Ebrard said, noting that the Russian immunizer is one of the best in the world. On February 17, the Health Ministry reported it had received the invoice for the purchase of 24 million doses of the Sputnik V, which is already being used in Latin America by Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Venezuela.