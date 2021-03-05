    • Live
Mexico: Gangs Are Likely To Influence in Elections in 7 States

    Police officers transfer Puebla's ex-governor to the Attorney General's Office in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 3, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 5 March 2021 (5 hours 37 minutes ago)
Morelos, Guerrero, Michoacan, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Sinaloa, and Jalisco are the states where organized crime has better conditions to influence local political processes.

Mexico's Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Rodriguez on Thursday reported on seven states where there is a higher risk of organized crime interference in June's subnational elections.

Morelos, Guerrero, Michoacan, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Sinaloa, and Jalisco are the states where there are risks of pressures and homicides by criminal gangs against candidates. These groups collude with local politicians and authorities to offer financing, donations, or personal protection for electoral campaigns. 

"They establish fear campaigns to intimidate the political class and citizens. They assassinate, threaten, co-opt, impose, and finance," Rodriguez said.

"Among their strategies of violence are homicide, kidnappings, deprivation of liberty, intimidation of families, burning of homes, and extortion," she added. 

Describing the criminal groups in these states as "the party of the crime," the Security Secretariat is set to deploy federal forces to detect threats, risks, and vulnerabilities ahead of Election day. 

Rodriguez highlighted that it is a priority to provide protection to candidates and reinforce security in municipalities. At least, 73 crimes related to political events have been registered so far, 64 of which have taken place in Oaxaca, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Guerrero, Morelos, Baja California, and Jalisco. 

On Jun. 6, over 21,000 local posts will be at stake, including 500 federal lawmakers positions, 1,63 local congresses, 17,000 city council offices, 15 governorships, and over 1,900 municipal presidencies.

