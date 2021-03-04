Mexico: 64 Politicians Killed Amid Electoral Process

The government will enforce an strategy to curb this wave of violence ahead of the elections scheduled for next June 6.

Mexico's Citizen Security and Protection Secretariat (SSPC) Wednesday reported that at least 64 Mexican politicians have been murdered since September 2020 ahead of parliamentary and regional elections.

"Organized crime has affected Mexico for decades. There are regions where criminal gangs still seek to decide on candidates through campaigns of fear," SSPC Secretary Rosa Rodriguez said.

Over half of the murders occurred in the states of Oaxaca, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Guerrero, Morelos, Baja California, and Jalisco.

To contain the wave of violence, Rodriguez presented the "Strategy of protection in electoral context" ahead of the elections scheduled for next June 6.

"With less than four months to go before the elections, we are focusing efforts on curbing these crimes and preventing criminal groups from strengthening their political influence," Rodriguez said. The Strategy will include working tables between judicial and electoral authorities, reinforcing security in high-risk municipalities, and protecting threatened candidates. "Protection must be previously accepted by the candidate. We will not interfere by force in an electoral process," she added. On June 6, millions of Mexicans will elect 500 lawmakers, 15 governors, and 1,900 city council leaders.