AMLO/Biden: "Very Good Conversation," Mexican President Says

Regarding migration, the Mexican president said it was necessary to consider how much workforce the U.S. needs and that the work visas are extended.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador held his first virtual meeting with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, as both parties had a "very good conversation," according to Obrador.

During a press conference, López Obrador said that he had invited Biden to Mexico. "I spoke to him about the development curtains so that people are not forced to emigrate from the country. I spoke to him about the Mayan Train, the Isthmus's development, and the roads that the indigenous communities are making in Oaxaca. We are going to see when I can go," the Mexican president detailed.

In migration, the Mexican president said it was necessary to consider how much workforce the U.S. needs and that work visas be extended. "We have to guarantee the right of the people to work, in a more universal vision. We are starting, and we have to hurry. Everyone is included because migration is not only for Central Americans; it has to be dealt with in a comprehensive, regional way," AMLO remarked.

Conversamos con el presidente Joe Biden y su equipo. Fue un encuentro amistoso y por el bien de nuestros pueblos. Les comparto el inicio de la reunión bilateral:https://t.co/fARIDY8akz pic.twitter.com/QHQLLx7exn — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) March 2, 2021

"We talked with President Joe Biden and his team. It was a friendly meeting for the good of our peoples. I share with you the beginning of the bilateral meeting."

Before the meeting, several media outlets, politicians, and business people touted the possibility that Biden would discuss AMLO's landmark power reform, criticized mainly by conservative sectors since it reinforces the state's role over the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and the power system nationwide.

In this sense, AMLO explained that "the issue of the electricity industry was not addressed, I spoke about the priorities of our government, to moralize the country, to end corruption; justice, that there would be no more shameful inequality; and in the economic field the countryside, to support the countryside."

Both parties agreed to create a high-level commission headed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to address the United States-Mexico and Canada Agreement (T-MEC).