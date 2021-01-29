Mexico: Epidemiological Alert Over COVID-19 Maternal Mortality

Authorities reported that 16 expecting mothers died during the firsts seven days of 2021, an unprecedented figure for this period since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, 10,504 pregnant women have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

On Friday, Mexico's Ministry of Health issued a COVID-19 epidemiological alert for pregnant women after maternal mortality increased by 40 cases during the firsts two weeks of January.

Authorities reported that 16 expecting mothers died during the firsts seven days of 2021, an unprecedented figure for this period since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, 10,504 pregnant women have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Las autoridades de salud invitan a las #MujeresEmbarazadas a reforzar las #MedidasSanitarias durante esta etapa y el #Puerperio para evitar contraer #COVID19, ya que son un grupo de riesgo que puede complicarse. #CuidaTuSalud #MeCuido #PorAmorALaVida pic.twitter.com/b6jusw0Edj — SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) January 29, 2021

"Health authorities invite #PregnantWomen to reinforce #HealthMeasures during this stage and #Puerperium to avoid contracting #COVID19, as they are a risk group that can become complicated. #CuidaTuSalud #MeCuido #PorPorAmorALaVida."

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the countries with the highest maternal mortality rate due to COVID-19 are Mexico, with 10.5 percent, followed by Peru with 10.3 percent, and Bolivia with 10.1 percent.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health revealed most pregnant women deaths reported in Tabasco, Quintana Roo, Baja California, and Sinaloa. Last year 203 expecting mothers died because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The specialists noticed that the second half of pregnancy poses most risks of contagion.