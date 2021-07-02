Mexico: Drought Crisis Could Get Even Worse in Coming Months

According to the National Water Commission (CONAGUA), given the abnormally dry conditions, Mexico's water crisis has extended to up to 85 percent of Mexico while extreme drought had affected 15 percent of the territory by mid-May.

Mexico's water shortage could worsen in the coming days as the reports forecast high temperatures in a country that had 75 percent of its terrority under drought conditions to some extent as of May 15, 2021.

On Friday a permanent commission of Mexico's Congress summoned for a Water Summit to take shape in order to tackle the emergency as 1295 municipalities report droughts from moderate to exceptional levels.

Las #Lluvias generadas por el #CiclónTropical #Enrique han sido favorables para los almacenamientos en las presas de #México, sobre todo las ubicadas en el sur y oeste del país. Durante los pasados siete días, los principales embalses recibieron más de 671 Mm3 de #Agua pic.twitter.com/y3bjlz47pb — Conagua (@conagua_mx) June 30, 2021

"The #rains generated by the #CiclónTropical #Enrique have been favorable for the storages in the dams of #México , especially those located in the south and west of the country. During the past seven days, the main reservoirs received more than 671 Mm3 of #water."

The experts warn that the crisis will have a significant impact on crops and food production since 76 percent of the country's water is used for agriculture.

Moreover, according to a report by the Global Agricultural Information Network "states like Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Michoacan, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, and Chihuahua,which are top producing states in several agricultural categories such as livestock, grains, legumes, and fruits and vegetables, are suffering the most from the dry conditions."