Mexico Deports 89 Undocumented Cuban Migrants From the Country

Under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Cuba and Mexico, to guarantee a regular, orderly, and safe migratory flow between the two countries, 89 Cuban citizens in Mexico, were returned on Wednesday.

This was announced on his Twitter account by Ernesto Soberón, general director of Consular Affairs and Cubans Residing Abroad (Daccre) of Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The U.S. government measures that prevent a regular and safe transit, encourage Cubans to migrate irregularly to U.S. territory, which puts their lives at risk.

Given the closure of U.S. consular services on the island and the arbitrary interruption of the granting of visas to Cubans, many people must travel to third countries without any guarantee that a visa will be granted.

Mexican authorities said Wednesday they had detained 240 US-bound migrants from Central America, including children, and deported 89 Cubans without proper documents. https://t.co/46tsP1D0l9 — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) June 24, 2021

According to Soberón, "In compliance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed by Cuba and Mexico, to guarantee a regular, orderly and safe migratory flow between both countries, the return of 89 Cuban citizens by Mexican authorities took place on June 23."

The U.S. immigration policies not only makes immigration procedures more expensive, but also compromises the safety of these people, who cannot benefit from a regular flow of migration to the U.S.; another example that U.S. measures are not intended for the welfare or guarantee the lives of Cubans.