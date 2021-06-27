Mexico Watches Over Category 1 Hurricane Enrique

Besides landslides and floods in low-lying areas, Mexican authorities warned over expected rainfall in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacan.

On Sunday, Mexico's National Water Commission (CONAGUA) reported that hurricane Enrique remains at category one on the Saffir-Simpson scale and continues to move northwest.

At 4:00 p.m, Enrique was 95 miles south of Cabo Corrientes and 380 miles southeast of Cabo San Lucas on Mexico's Pacific coast.

The system had maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour while moving north at a translation speed of 8 miles per hour.

Besides landslides and floods in low-lying areas, CONAGUA warned over expected rainfall in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacan.

Likewise, Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, Cabo Corrientes are under prevention protocols while a surveillance alert was issued from Cabo Corrientes to San Blas in Nayarit.

Electrical discharges and hail are also expected in Chiapas, Chihuahua, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Puebla, Queretaro, Sinaloa, Sonora and Veracruz.

Enrique is the first hurricane of the 2021 season in the Pacific. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast 6 to 12 inches of rain, with isolated maximum amounts of 18 inches over Colima and Jalisco, Michoacan, and northern Guerrero's coastal areas.