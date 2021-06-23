Kamala Harris To Visit Mexico Border Given Immigration Crisis

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel this Friday, June 25, to El Paso, Texas, on the border with Mexico, as a follow-up to the efforts of Joe Biden's Administration to solve the migratory flow to the U.S. border.

Harris will travel to the southern U.S. border accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed Wednesday at a press conference.

"Earlier this year, the President [Joe Biden] asked Vice President [Kamala Harris] to oversee our diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras," Psaki said.

In this framework, the White House spokeswoman recalled that Harris traveled to Central America between June 6 and 9 to meet with the president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, and the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

"This trip to the border on Friday, which is being done in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, is part of a coordinated effort (...) to continue to address the root causes [of migration]," Psaki stated.

Breaking: Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border this week, amid an unrelenting chorus of criticism from Republicans over her failure to visit there https://t.co/ouro9BDReg — POLITICO (@politico) June 23, 2021

Harris' visit to El Paso was announced after Republican members of Congress and governors pressured the Biden Administration for allegedly failing to address the immigration crisis on the country's southern border.

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert took a cardboard figure of Harris to the border wall in Texas to warn that by refusing to visit the country's southern border, the vice president did not understand "the devastating reality."

For his part, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on June 16 that he had authorized a "down payment" of $250 million to construct a border wall between the U.S. state and Mexico.