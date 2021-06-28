    • Live
News > Mexico

Mexico Decriminalizes Adult's Recreational Use of Cannabis

Published 28 June 2021 (6 hours 36 minutes ago)
The Supreme Court's decision does not regulate the cultivation at large scale, sale, transportation, or other activities related to the drug. Instead, it allows individuals to grow their leaves for particular consumption at a national level. 

Mexico decriminalized on Monday the recreational use of cannabis for adults, which had been banned on its health law.

The Supreme Court's decision does not regulate the cultivation at large scale, sale, transportation, or other activities related to the drug. Instead, it allows individuals to grow their leaves for particular consumption at a national level.

At the same time, legislators approved to increase the punishment for unauthorized possession of unlawful amounts of cannabis as well as reinforcing the law on the use of forest areas as cannabis crops.

According to the legislation, people over 18 years old can possess up to 28 grams of cannabis and grow up to six plants for their use.

by teleSUR/esf-MS
