Mexico Decriminalizes Adult's Recreational Use of Cannabis

The Supreme Court's decision does not regulate the cultivation at large scale, sale, transportation, or other activities related to the drug. Instead, it allows individuals to grow their leaves for particular consumption at a national level.

Mexico decriminalized on Monday the recreational use of cannabis for adults, which had been banned on its health law.

Today's resolution by MX Supreme Court DOES NOT mean there is now a legal cannabis market; rather means the prohibition is eliminated in our health law (not criminal code). That's it. No regulation for cultivation, sale, transportation, other activities. Adult use now legal only. — Mexico Cannabis Law (@MexCannaLaw) June 28, 2021

At the same time, legislators approved to increase the punishment for unauthorized possession of unlawful amounts of cannabis as well as reinforcing the law on the use of forest areas as cannabis crops.

According to the legislation, people over 18 years old can possess up to 28 grams of cannabis and grow up to six plants for their use.