Mexico Deports 129 Haitian Migrants

"We condemn this policy since Haitians fear returning to their country due to the political instability prompted by the murder of President Moise," social leaders stated.

On Wednesday, Mexico’s Migration Institute (INM) deported 129 undocumented Haitian migrants who were heading to the U.S. This action was carried out in compliance with the policies agreed through a permanent dialogue table with Haiti’s consular authorities.

The migrants were transported from Tapachula City to the Toussaint Louverture airport in Port-au-Prince. The INM did not specify how women, men, and minors were deported.

This institute agreed on immediately returning these undocumented people to their country after the United States massively expelled about 15,000 Haitian migrants who camped under a bridge nearby the southern U.S. border.

Mexico’s Commission for Aid to Refugees (COMAR) condemned this policy, arguing that Haitians fear to return to their country because of the political instability prompted by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

We demand that the Biden administration do the following:

➡️end all expulsion flights to Haiti

➡️end the racist Title 42 public health order

➡️release all Haitians detained in immigration facilities

➡️grant humanitarian parole to Haitians at the U.S.-Mexico border. pic.twitter.com/OWEivjPevA — LB Immigrant Rights (@LBIRC562) October 5, 2021

"We demand that the INM put in place protection measures for Haitians and consider their asylum claims,” the COMAR stated and recalled that 70 migrants deported last week shouted protest slogans before boarding a plane bound for their country.

Over 147,000 undocumented migrants heading to the United States have crossed the Mexican-Guatemalan border so far this year. From Sept. 19 through Oct. 3, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deported 7,016 Haitians by air. Around half of them were parents with children.

In September, Mexico’s security forces also dismantled four migrant caravans that entered the national territory from Guatemala.

