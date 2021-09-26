Mexico Marks Seven Years of Ayotzinapa Students’ Dissapereance

"For us, it is outrageous to see the parents who suffer day after day to know where their children are if they are well if they are alive," activists said.

Students from rural teacher colleges and relatives demanded justice for the 43 Ayotzinapa young students on the seventh anniversary of their disappearance in Iguala in the Mexican State of Guerrero.

"As long as they do not hand over our comrades safe and sound, we will not be silent, and we will continue to be here in a state of struggle supporting the parents who have not given up," activists said.

The investigation of the Iguala Special Prosecutor's Office has made no progress in accrediting the participation of members of the Federal Police and the Guerrero Ministerial Police.

There are 30 new arrest warrants to be executed against those allegedly involved in the events; however, over 50 accused people during the ex-President Enrique Peña Nieto's administration (2012-2018) have been released by Court decision.

A 7 años de la desaparición forzada de los 43 estudiantes de #Ayotzinapa, madres, padres y estudiantes exigen ante @FGRMexico verdad y justicia. #Ayotzinapa7años pic.twitter.com/M3C3PxRk7t — Centro Prodh (@CentroProdh) September 23, 2021

Among those released are 24 local police officers from different municipalities of Guerrero, including 13 police officers from Iguala.

"For us, it is outrageous to see the parents who suffer day after day to know where their children are if they are well if they are alive," the Aguascalientes rural teacher delegation said.

According to the official version, corrupt police officers from Iguala detained Ayotzinapa's students on the night of Sept. 26, 2014, when they took buses to go to a march on Oct. 2 in the capital.

The agents handed the students over to the "Guerreros Unidos" cartel, which murdered and incinerated them in a garbage dump in the Cocula municipality after an attack that left six dead in addition to the 43 missing students.